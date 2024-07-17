Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $130.77

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.77, but opened at $123.50. Datadog shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 1,575,278 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.00, a PEG ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

