David E. Marra Sells 1,000 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $229.70. 307,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,122. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

