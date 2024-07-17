Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Short Interest Up 15.2% in June

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:DAY remained flat at $55.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,909,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 168.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

