DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010111 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.