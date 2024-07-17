Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 5,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 133,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$47.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
