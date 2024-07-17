Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,080 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. 7,156,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

