Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
