Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.10

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.10 and last traded at $211.59, with a volume of 776799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

