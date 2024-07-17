DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $144.27 million and $8.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00585688 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00111302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00035779 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00248124 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00048206 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00070778 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,135,294,483 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.