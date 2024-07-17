DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $144.27 million and $8.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00585688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00111302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00248124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00070778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,135,294,483 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

