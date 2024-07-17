DIMO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.19 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $1.39 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMO has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 229,467,360.61561334 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.17102344 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,656,011.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.