Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $105.93

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.93, but opened at $98.53. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $98.37, with a volume of 629,127 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

