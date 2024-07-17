Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

