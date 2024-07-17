Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DFS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,523. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $3.09. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

