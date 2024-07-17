Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

