DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. 4,117,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,237. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

