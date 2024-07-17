Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.80

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 5933703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

The company has a market cap of £935.64 million and a PE ratio of -189.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.01.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £19,924.50 ($25,839.06). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.