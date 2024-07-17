DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DRRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 43,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.04. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

