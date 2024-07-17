Dymension Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $392.17 million and $100.53 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,656,947 coins and its circulating supply is 191,084,439 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,028,562,856 with 190,901,518 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.82827291 USD and is up 25.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $49,406,141.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

