Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $18.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.55. 1,920,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,490. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.17.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

