Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 5,294 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 345.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Equinix by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $9.48 on Wednesday, reaching $803.14. 392,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,981. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $770.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.61.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

