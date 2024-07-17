Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VVX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 85,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.