Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 8,195,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.