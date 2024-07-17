Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.92. 335,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

