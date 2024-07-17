Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $23.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

