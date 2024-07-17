Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.96. 4,484,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,506. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $412.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

