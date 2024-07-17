Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 231.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. 3,954,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $117.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.