Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. 4,220,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,049. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

