Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $113,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,735. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

