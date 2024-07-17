Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,131,000 after purchasing an additional 745,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $239,347,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,585,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 2,626,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

