Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

