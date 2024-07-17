Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. 9,747,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

