Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 318 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $723.59. 751,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $743.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.