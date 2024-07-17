Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 403 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 132.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 577,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

