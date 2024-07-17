Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 672 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $103,854,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9,155.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 526,417 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,350,570. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

