Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 112,090,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,624,156. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

