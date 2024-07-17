Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

EA stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

