Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 6.7%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 73,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 60,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

