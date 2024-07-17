Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 137,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Energy Services of America Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 212,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.49.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
