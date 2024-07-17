Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.80

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $342.80 and last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 18001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.48.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
