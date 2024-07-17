Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.80

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $342.80 and last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 18001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.48.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.