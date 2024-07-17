Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240,425 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $102,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.