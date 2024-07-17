Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 17,006 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 139.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 2,135,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,065. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

