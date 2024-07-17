Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,142 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Rivian Automotive makes up 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 46,702,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,607,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

