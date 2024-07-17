Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 228,585 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 48,578,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,878,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,285,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PCG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,197,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

