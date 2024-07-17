Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 269.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

SWKS traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,868. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

