Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TXG shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.8 %

TXG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.