Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

