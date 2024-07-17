Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,867,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,202. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.