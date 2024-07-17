Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 44,164 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 736,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

