Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $489.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

