Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $56,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OZK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 2,123,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,577. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

